Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) to Issue GBX 0.31 Dividend

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CLX stock opened at GBX 65.25 ($0.82) on Tuesday. Calnex Solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 197 ($2.46). The company has a market capitalization of £57.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,033.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Calnex Solutions from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

