Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263,647 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.