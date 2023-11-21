Boston Partners Sells 7,261 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.70% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 2.3 %

HSII stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

