Boston Partners Has $2.92 Million Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.77% of Ooma worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 23,929.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.97 million, a PE ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 0.88. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ooma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

