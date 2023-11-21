Boston Partners Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,042 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

KHC opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

