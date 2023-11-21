Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,995 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.26% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

