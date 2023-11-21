Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.19% of Daseke worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Daseke by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Daseke during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 475.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday.

Daseke stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.91.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.50 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 25.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

