Big Yellow Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 22.60 (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Big Yellow Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,097 ($13.72) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 901 ($11.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,307 ($16.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,745.00, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 983.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,055.27.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
