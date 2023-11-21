Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.04% of Bel Fuse worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BELFB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $63.18.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.