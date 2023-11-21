Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock valued at $22,505,073 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG stock opened at $246.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $249.35. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

