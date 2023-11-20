Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $158,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $528,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.1% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 5,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

