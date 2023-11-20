Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $144,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

WGO opened at $65.95 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

