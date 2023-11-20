Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

WY opened at $31.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

