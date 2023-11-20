Westpac Banking Corp Sells 26,215 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,215 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after buying an additional 3,232,616 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $132,835,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $59,960,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

