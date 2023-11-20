Westpac Banking Corp Has $142,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,442 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

