WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

