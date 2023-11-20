Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.