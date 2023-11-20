W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $1,892,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $802.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $722.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $719.80.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.