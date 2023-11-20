Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Vinci Partners Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VINP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.