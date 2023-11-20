Veritable L.P. Sells 9,378 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $134,162,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $53,678,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

