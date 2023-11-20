Veritable L.P. Sells 502 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ROL opened at $39.44 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

