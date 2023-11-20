Veritable L.P. Sells 385 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,262,000 after acquiring an additional 59,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after acquiring an additional 188,430 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $163.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.21. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $166.57. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.