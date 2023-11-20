Veritable L.P. Sells 348 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.