Veritable L.P. Sells 1,286 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

