Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,660,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.43 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

