Veritable L.P. Makes New Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MSA opened at $166.73 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 200.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.51%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

