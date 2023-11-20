Veritable L.P. Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN opened at $11.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

