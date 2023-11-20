Veritable L.P. Increases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 34.4% in the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

CNX stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile



CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

