Veritable L.P. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.3 %

WSM stock opened at $178.85 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $181.46. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,290 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

