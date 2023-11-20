Veritable L.P. Has $297,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 157.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 41.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

