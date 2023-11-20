Veritable L.P. Decreases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

