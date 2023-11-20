Veritable L.P. Buys Shares of 14,350 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,124,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 82,392 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avantor by 5.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 930,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $1,541,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Avantor by 76.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $6,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

