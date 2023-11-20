Veritable L.P. Acquires New Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 46.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $42.85 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

