Veritable L.P. Acquires 209 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.4% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.79 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $360.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

