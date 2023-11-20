Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $176.54 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

