Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $160.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

