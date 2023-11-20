Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 105.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO opened at $89.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $99.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

