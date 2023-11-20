Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5,291.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

