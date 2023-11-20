Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $281.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.29. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $297.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

