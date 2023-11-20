VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $3,658,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 154,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 355.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $77.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

