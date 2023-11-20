Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $30,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

VLO opened at $124.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

