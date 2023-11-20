US Bancorp DE Purchases New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.