US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,911 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,164,000 after buying an additional 1,771,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

