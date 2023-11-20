Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $132,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $409.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

