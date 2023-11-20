Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $411.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.