Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TYG opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $2,061,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 464.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

