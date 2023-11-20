Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TYG opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $34.29.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
