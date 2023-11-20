Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barr E S & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $253.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.70. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

