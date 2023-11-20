Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 755 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.81 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $184.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.