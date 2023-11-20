Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,501.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,501.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

