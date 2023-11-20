Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,305,482 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,305,482 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after acquiring an additional 820,957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,580,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Read Our Latest Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.